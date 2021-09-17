Mission Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.30% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYF. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 70,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 23,228 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 96,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $58.23 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.23.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

