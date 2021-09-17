Mission Wealth Management LP Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 161.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,162,770 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,094,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057,642 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 35.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 44,857,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,319,591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,979,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,321,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282,145 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,637,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,815,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,213,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.52.

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total transaction of $234,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

