Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $876.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $351.09 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $789.36 and a 200 day moving average of $689.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.72, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.11. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASML. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.25.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.