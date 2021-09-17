Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 39,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 84,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth $244,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

EXPD stock opened at $126.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.26. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.01 and a 12 month high of $130.76. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

