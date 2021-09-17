Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forefront Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 79.5% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $587.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $543.65 and its 200-day moving average is $495.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $412.80 and a one year high of $575.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.95.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.