Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,226,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.