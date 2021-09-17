Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $1.47 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $501,259,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $141,942,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,831,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $77,226,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $44.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

