Mission Wealth Management LP Takes $853,000 Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,457 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANSS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total value of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS opened at $374.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.79 and a 1 year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

