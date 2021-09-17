Mithril (MITH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $50.91 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0509 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Mithril has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $50.91 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

