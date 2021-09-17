Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Pfizer accounts for about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $51,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.93. The stock had a trading volume of 809,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $246.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

