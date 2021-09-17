Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $107,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Pfizer makes up about 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 809,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776,777. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $18.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

