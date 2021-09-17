Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $80,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

NYSE LH traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.77. 9,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,056. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. Analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.