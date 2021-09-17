Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $80,000 in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $295.77. 9,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,056. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

