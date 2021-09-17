Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New $58,000 Investment in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BIO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $806.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

BIO traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $793.02. 888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,640. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $490.73 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $753.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.84.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.26, for a total transaction of $248,605.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,497 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,591 over the last ninety days. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

