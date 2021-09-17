Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 22,312 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 913.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 28.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.86.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $111.64. 29,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.52.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

