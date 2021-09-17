Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 60 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,195.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,550.21. 1,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,571. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $945.00 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,517.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,343.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

