Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

