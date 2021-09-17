Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Shares of MFG opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 171,170.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,302,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,160 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,186,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,552,000 after acquiring an additional 625,234 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,826,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 580,305 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 449.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 288,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 860,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 236,969 shares in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

