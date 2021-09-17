MKM Partners Boosts Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target to $27.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $17.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.92.

Shares of NYSE ACI opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 12.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

