MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,384. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.61 and a 1 year high of 249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.98.
MMEX Resources Company Profile
