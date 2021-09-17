MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

MMEX Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MMEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MMEX traded up 0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 22,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,384. MMEX Resources has a 1 year low of 0.61 and a 1 year high of 249.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.98.

MMEX Resources Company Profile

MMEX Resources Corp. is a capital pool company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of oil, gas, petroleum products and electric power. It focuses on Pecos County Texas projects. The company was founded on May 19, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

