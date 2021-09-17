monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 559,100 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 321,600 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 197,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNDY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get monday.com alerts:

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $11.35 on Friday, reaching $374.15. 192,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,049. monday.com has a 52 week low of $155.01 and a 52 week high of $425.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.50.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MNDY shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of monday.com from $270.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.22.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.