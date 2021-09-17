Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.53.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,109 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $91,122,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.77. 12,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,045. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $75.45 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.