MoonSwap (MOON) 24-Hour Volume Tops $105,964.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $7.33 million and approximately $105,964.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.53 or 0.00379808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000559 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

