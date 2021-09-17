Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,478,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,644,000 after acquiring an additional 687,789 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after buying an additional 50,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,791,000 after buying an additional 63,294 shares during the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.25 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 122.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

