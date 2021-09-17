Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $1.86 Million in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on Y. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:Y opened at $621.50 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $486.49 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $665.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $671.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $17.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.89 by $1.50. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 5.93%.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

