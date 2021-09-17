Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 107,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Street Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,223,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,881,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,505,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,484,000. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 7,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,527.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,217,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,553,732.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 3,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $49,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 270,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,367.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 24,950 shares of company stock valued at $349,513 and sold 1,145,663 shares valued at $17,366,901. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $15.41 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 17.29, a current ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

