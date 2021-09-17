Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 911 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 79,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMCSA stock opened at $57.28 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $57.55 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

