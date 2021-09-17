Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Capital One Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $43.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

