Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,732 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM opened at $120.44 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.59. The company has a market cap of $624.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

TSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

