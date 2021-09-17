Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI opened at $205.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.36. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

