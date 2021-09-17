More Coin Price Hits $0.0684 on Major Exchanges (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One More Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, More Coin has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $136,840.09 and $188.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00059322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00132838 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00013385 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00045575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

More Coin Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

