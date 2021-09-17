Morgan Stanley Boosts Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target to $37.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEAK. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.85.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,746,000 after purchasing an additional 608,365 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,494,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,736,000 after buying an additional 788,608 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,604,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,155,000 after buying an additional 223,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,814,000 after buying an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.