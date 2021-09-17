Morgan Stanley Boosts MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.75% from the company’s current price.
MYTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.
Shares of MYTE stock opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.54. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
