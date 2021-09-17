Morgan Stanley Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $600.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PANW. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $506.13.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

PANW opened at $484.88 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $415.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.48.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.