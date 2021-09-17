Morgan Stanley Cuts Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Price Target to $29.00

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of RRGB opened at $22.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.93. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $277.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,579,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 109.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after acquiring an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

