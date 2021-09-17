Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,600 shares, a growth of 270.0% from the August 15th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 165,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 2.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 74,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 80,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

EDD stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 89,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $6.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.1013 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

