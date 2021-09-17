Morgan Stanley Lowers FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $47.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,093,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,697,000 after buying an additional 192,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,546,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,471,507,000 after acquiring an additional 728,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,389,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,290,000 after purchasing an additional 273,418 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,112,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,126,000 after buying an additional 342,835 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.