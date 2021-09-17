Morgan Stanley Lowers PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Price Target to $10.00

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $10.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PCG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

NYSE:PCG opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after buying an additional 1,552,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,554,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $978,428,000 after buying an additional 6,582,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 28.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,939,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,109,000 after buying an additional 9,312,447 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of PG&E by 15.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $383,134,000 after buying an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PG&E by 5.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,813,000 after buying an additional 1,829,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

