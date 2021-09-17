Morgan Stanley Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $80.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.88.

OLLI stock opened at $68.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $65.32 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 59.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,357 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

