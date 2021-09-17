MovieBloc Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (MBL)

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $40.56 million and $11.69 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,200,423,360 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

