Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

COOP stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.09.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $137,096.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 21.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

