MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MSCI were worth $25,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $652.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $613.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

