Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München’s (MURGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 27th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Shares of MURGY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 33,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,637. The firm has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.01. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 12 month low of $23.03 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.20%.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft AG engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; EGRO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International. The Life and Health Reinsurance segment includes global life and health reinsurance business.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.