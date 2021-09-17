Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 157 Shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGR opened at $73.03 on Friday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.70 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 78.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. news, Director Amir Rosenthal sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $130,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,853.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael W. Wilson sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $229,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $1,950,935. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

