Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 701 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CYTK. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth $109,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,581 shares of company stock valued at $985,416. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $34.36.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

