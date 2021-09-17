Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 743 Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mack-Cali Realty by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th.

CLI stock opened at $16.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.44, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

About Mack-Cali Realty

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

