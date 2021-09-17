Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 125 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $747,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 51.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PRK opened at $112.23 on Friday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $79.96 and a 1 year high of $141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $115.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.44%.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

