Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $98,626. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.63. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $285.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.