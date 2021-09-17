My DeFi Pet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.26 or 0.00004785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $15.54 million and $3.78 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 43.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00181073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00119101 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,352.19 or 0.07101506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,054.90 or 0.99684242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.00820900 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

