Name Change Token (NCT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69,797.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $69,797.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,510,076 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars.

