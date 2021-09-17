Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) PT Raised to $45.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

NSSC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

NSSC opened at $41.79 on Tuesday. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $22.28 and a fifty-two week high of $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.98 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,513 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,483,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 920,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,063,000 after acquiring an additional 556,869 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.